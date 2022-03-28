'A blight on our community for too long' - Derelict Hartlepool building set to be demolished after agreement reached

Now Hartlepool Borough Council has agreed terms for the disposal of the land it owns on part of the site.

But this only if the property is demolished by the owner within three months.

The Manor House, Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool.

Ward councillor Pamela Hargreaves, who has worked with council officers to push for action since being elected last year, said: "This is an issue that has blighted our community for too long; talking to residents in the area, they had give it up as a lost cause.

"This is why I’m delighted that we have now secured the agreement that will see this building demolished.”

Council officers had identified the dilapidated site as a priority following the establishment of a multi-agency working group.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said: “I’m delighted terms have been agreed for the disposal of the council’s part of the site and this is currently going through the legal contract process.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves.

“The sale will be subject to a commitment from the owner to demolish both buildings within three months, or the council can carry out the works and recover any costs."Cllr Moore added coalition councillors have been working with officers for over two years on other derelict buildings in Hartlepool including the Market Hotel, in Lynn Street, due to the work of the multi-agency group.

