A message from independent candidate to Hartlepool by-election voters
“I am not a professional politician and am standing as an independent because I am fed up with the two main parties, which in my view have ignored Hartlepool for too long.
"Some people say that only the main party candidates can deliver benefits for the town. They are wrong.
“Both are weak candidates, as far as I am concerned, and if elected as junior MPs I fear both of them would be at the bottom of the Westminster pile.
"If they push too hard or too loudly they will be shut down very quickly.
“I, on the other hand, cannot be silenced, which of course frightens the professional politicians (some of whom already know me).
“I will use my property expertise to help develop the parts of town which need regenerating.
“I will use my business contacts in the UK and abroad to bring investment and jobs to the town.
“I will work nationally and regionally in good faith with both parties to get the job done. If they want to take the public credit, good luck to them - let them have it.
“Through a quirk of family and fate my name is already plastered all over town. The credit has already been paid.
“Hartlepool has always honoured my ancestor and I hope to repay that debt from family to town.
“I like to think that he is looking down and urging me on: ‘Go sock it to ‘em, junior.’
“If this powerful message for change could be sent to Westminster in any constituency in the UK, it would be in Hartlepool. Let’s make it happen, together!