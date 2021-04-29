A message from independent candidate to Hartlepool by-election voters

"Some people say that only the main party candidates can deliver benefits for the town. They are wrong.

“Both are weak candidates, as far as I am concerned, and if elected as junior MPs I fear both of them would be at the bottom of the Westminster pile.

"If they push too hard or too loudly they will be shut down very quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ralph Ward-Jackson is standing as an independent candidate in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election.

“I, on the other hand, cannot be silenced, which of course frightens the professional politicians (some of whom already know me).

“I will use my property expertise to help develop the parts of town which need regenerating.

“I will use my business contacts in the UK and abroad to bring investment and jobs to the town.

“I will work nationally and regionally in good faith with both parties to get the job done. If they want to take the public credit, good luck to them - let them have it.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“Through a quirk of family and fate my name is already plastered all over town. The credit has already been paid.

“Hartlepool has always honoured my ancestor and I hope to repay that debt from family to town.

“I like to think that he is looking down and urging me on: ‘Go sock it to ‘em, junior.’

“If this powerful message for change could be sent to Westminster in any constituency in the UK, it would be in Hartlepool. Let’s make it happen, together!

Ralph Ward-Jackson (independent)

All 16 by-election candidates have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.