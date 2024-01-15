Updated plans for a 162-home development in Hartlepool have been approved despite continued concerns from residents and councillors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans were previously passed in November 2020 for 162 properties to be built on land south of Elwick Road, High Tunstall, as part of a proposed 1,200 homes outlined for the wider site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More changes have now gone before the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee.

The area of land off Elwick Road, Hartlepool, where 162 homes are planned.

These included altering the layout to remove 12 visitor parking spaces, adding a footpath across the central area of public open space, changing the colour of block paving and making minor changes to the design of some the properties.

Five objections were submitted from residents to the proposals, raising concerns over the development’s impact on traffic and highways and the lack of need for the homes, claiming nearby new properties remain unsold.

Elwick Parish Council added that it continues “to strongly object to this development” while Dalton Piercy Parish Council noted traffic issues from the site are “already a major problem for the villages”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers at the meeting outlined how the majority of concerns relate to the “principle of development”, which has already been established with the approval of earlier applications.

They added the “relatively minor material changes are considered to be of a modest scale” and are “overall considered to be appropriate and are in keeping with the original approval for development of the site.”