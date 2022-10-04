Hartlepool Borough Council bosses stressed work is ongoing after a motion was passed in July to do all they can to support the fishing industry after the mass deaths of crabs and lobsters in the area.

A request was made for an update on actions to date at the latest full council meeting and it was confirmed a request from Redcar and Cleveland Council for a joint investigation had been declined.

Chief solicitor Hayley Martin said the request was discussed with Hartlepool council’s leader, managing director, statutory scrutiny manager and chair of audit and governance.

Hartlepool borough councillor Jonathan Brash is "utterly dismayed" by the council's decision not to join a joint inquiry into sea life deaths.

She said: “It was agreed that because of our scrutiny arrangements and the fact that we already had our own motion that focused on the economic issues that we shouldn’t join the joint scrutiny committee across the Tees Valley.”

She added Hartlepool was not the only local authority to decline.

In response, Labour’s deputy group leader Councillor Jonathan Brash said: “I’m really dismayed that we have chosen to reject an offer from a fellow authority to work on an issue that some people really, really care about.

A dead crab spotted by Mail reader Carl Clyne in October last year.

“That seems utterly bizarre to me and I would suggest in future if suggestions come forward like this a wider consultation of elected members would be beneficial.”

Labour’s Councillor Rachel Creevy has since sent a letter to the council’s leadership requesting further explanations for the decision, adding “answers are needed”.

At full council, it was confirmed by deputy leader Councillor Mike Young interested parties would be invited to the next economic growth and regeneration committee to discuss the sea life deaths.

He added an evidence report is being prepared and talks have been held with Hartlepool’s MP Jill Mortimer.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore confirmed he has written to the Minister of State for the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs over the issue.