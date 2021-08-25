Back in the swing as children's play equipment reinstalled in Hartlepool park

A Hartlepool councillor says one of his top priorities is to secure more funding and new equipment for a children’s play park.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:38 pm
The cradle swings in Burn Valley Gardens children's play area.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, who represents Burn Valley ward, has welcomed the reintroduction of some of the swings in the Burn Valley Gardens and says he is working to see the play area become fully operational again.

Cradle and basket swings have been reinstalled and now the council is awaiting parts to reinstall the play area’s flat swings too.

Cllr Brash said: “This play area has been without these swings for too long and I’m delighted to finally see them returning.

"This is progress, but we have much more to do to get the area fully operational and I will do everything I can to see that happen.”

He said he is pushing for the remaining swings to be reinstalled at the earliest opportunity and is also exploring new funding options to bring

additional play equipment to the park.

