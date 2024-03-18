Bid to fill in disused Hartlepool reservoir is approved despite local objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to infill and level the disused and drained lower reservoir at Hart Reservoirs.

Applicant Alice Hall, from Persimmon Homes, said the work would facilitate future development on the land and create a “safer environment” for the community.

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee and were approved by six votes to three.

This was in line with recommendations from planning officers, who ruled the development acceptable “in relation to potential impacts on ecology, surface water management, contamination and highways”.

They added the proposals are “not considered to negatively impact a heritage asset, the character and appearance of the surrounding area, or the amenity of neighbouring occupiers”.

The approval is subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing the delivery of off-site biodiversity net gains including watercourse habitat creation and enhancements.

The go-ahead comes despite six objections being submitted by residents, raising concerns over disruptions during previous work at the site, contamination and the potential for future noise issues and mud spreading to nearby roads.

Ms Hall, speaking at the meeting, said the proposals for the land off Hart Lane are the “result of lengthy discussions over many months” and a construction management plan will be in place to ensure no issues arise.

She added: “This planning application is intended to support sustainable development in Hartlepool.

“Since the draining of the reservoir basin, the site has posed a health and safety risk for anyone who trespasses on the site.

“The infrastructure of the former reservoir will remain in situ and any future development on the site would take the historic use of the site into consideration.”

She added should no development take place on the land then it will be “topped with grass seed”.

Yet a separate application has already been submitted by Persimmon Homes to build 70 new “high quality” four and five bedroom homes on the land.