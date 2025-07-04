Bid to restore Seaton Carew bus shelter targeted by vandals is rejected by Hartlepool borough councillors
The latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council neighbourhood services committee debated whether or not to restore the shelter in Station Lane, by Byland Grove, in Seaton Carew.
The area is served by the Stagecoach No. 1 service, linking Seaton with the town centre and also the Throston and High Tunstall areas.
The previous bus shelter suffered from anti-social behaviour and vandalism for “a number of years”, to the point where it was “beyond repair” and removed around 12-18 months ago.
Local authority chiefs noted requests had been received for the shelter to be reinstated and earlier this year a public consultation was undertaken.
In total 44 responses supported the shelter being installed, with 71 against, with concerns again being raised around anti-social behaviour and vandalism.
Councillors therefore agreed with a recommendation by council officers that the shelter was not reinstated.
