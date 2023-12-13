News you can trust since 1877
Bid to transform derelict former Hartlepool pet shop into a pharmacy

Plans have been lodged for a new pharmacy in Hartlepool at a property which has been left vacant for around 10 years since last being used as a pet shop.
By Nic Marko
Published 13th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to refurbish 190-192 Raby Road and convert the ground floor into a pharmacy.

The application, submitted by Katie Ford, notes the last use of the building was as a pet shop, which closed in 2013.

Plans state it is predicted the pharmacy would create five new full-time jobs.

The former pet shop in Raby Road could be transformed into a pharmacy.The former pet shop in Raby Road could be transformed into a pharmacy.
A statement from Origin Planning Services submitted as part the application outlines how it believes the development will provide numerous benefits to residents in the surrounding area.

It said: “The proposed development will improve a vacant unit by conversion into a new pharmacy, while being in a sustainable location.

“This will provide a newly renovated, higher quality retail unit, which will be a vast improvement to the existing vacant lot.

“The proposed development would also represent the diversification of the local economy, through the creation of a new business within the area, replacing a vacant one – thus promoting economic growth and stability.”

It adds the development would improve access to healthcare products and “necessary services” for people living nearby.

Meanwhile the applicant claims the development would “improve the existing street scene” for those passing the area, along with encouraging people to visit and spend money in neighbouring shops.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in January 2024.

To comment on the application visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0307.

