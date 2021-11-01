A petition signed by dozens of people has been submitted asking for measures in Hutton Avenue to reduce the speed of vehicles and make their road safer.

Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash says the issue is “urgent and serious” and residents regularly complain about traffic speed on the road that is regularly used as a cut through to avoid traffic lights elsewhere.

He said there have been several road traffic accidents in recent years, including in June of this year when a small child was injured.

Cllr Brash delivered to the petition to Hartlepool Borough Council’s Chair of Neighbourhood Services, Conservative Cameron Stokell.

The issue will now be investigated by council officers and members.

Cllr Brash said: “Every resident deserves to live in safety and to know that their loved ones are not in danger.

"Talking to residents in Hutton Avenue people are really worried and the accidents we have seen there speak for themselves.

"We need to get back to basics. We need action to make this road safe and we need it now.”

He added he has been working closely with council officers to find a solution to the issues, with traffic calming that slows the speed of vehicles being the most obvious solution.

Councillor Stokell said: “I have written to Councillor Brash confirming receipt of the petition for a request for a road safety scheme in Hutton Avenue.

“As this has been submitted as a petition, I have referred this matter to the Director of Neighbourhoods and Regulatory Services to investigate further and I have asked that a reply is provided in the next few weeks confirming the outcome.

“I have also asked that the other ward Councillors are kept informed, so a copy of the Director’s letter will also be sent to them.”

Cllr Brash said the petition is still open, and residents can continue to add their name by emailing him at [email protected]

