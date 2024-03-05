Calls to 'choke the supply' of petrol to tackle 'massive issue' of off-road bikes in Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council community safety chiefs stressed the nuisance behaviour is a “priority” for them and a multi-agency action group is in place focused specifically on tackling the issue.

The concerns were raised at the latest meeting of the council’s audit and governance committee.

Councillor Jonathan Brash, chair of the committee, stressed off-road bikes are “a massive issue in Hartlepool right now” and actions to address this need to form part of their plans.

A police photo of young motorbike riders they wanted to question following anti-social behaviour on the Headland recently.

He added: “I think we need to bring petrol retailers into the conversation about how we choke off the supply of petrol to people who are using it for the purposes of severe serious anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“One of the big issues I think is the accessibility. They usually fill up with jerry cans in order to make those off-road bikes usable.”

Councillor Brian Cowie said he has seen numerous issues with off-road bikes in the Headland and Harbour ward which he represents, including electric vehicles.

Hartlepool borough councillor Brian Cowie has spoken about the problem of bikes in the Headland and Harbour ward.

He added education is key, with his area seeing an increase in incidents in January, which he put down to children’s parents buying them such vehicles for Christmas.

Sylvia Pinkney, council assistant director for regulatory services, said tackling off-road vehicles is a key part of their plans to reduce antisocial behaviour, with a dedicated multi-agency action group in place.