Conservative Lord Ben Houchen is re-elected as Tees Valley Mayor with reduced majority

Conservative Lord Ben Houchen has been re-elected as Tees Valley Mayor with a reduced majority over Labour.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 13:03 BST
His victory was confirmed just after midday on Friday following a count of votes at Thornaby Pavilion.

Lord Houchen, who is also chairman of the new Hartlepool Development Corporation, triumphed over Labour candidate Chris McEwan in second place and Liberal Democrat Simon Thorley in third.

But his majority was slashed from 76,343 votes in 2021 to 18,789 votes.

Conservative party candidate Lord Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen and baby Hannah during a count of votes for the Tees Valley Mayoral election in the Thornaby Pavilion.

According to official figures, Lord Houchen, who will serve a third term in the role, polled 81,930 votes – 53.64% of the total – with Mr McEwan receiving 63,141 votes (41.34%) and Mr Thorley 7,679 votes (5.03%).

Turnout was 30.63%.

Lord Houchen said after his victory was confirmed: “I am absolutely humbled by everybody that voted for me, Teesside is a place where I was born where I grew up other than a very short sabbatical to Newcastle for four years and then I came straight back.

“It’s a place where I’m going to be for the rest of my life.

“And to be re-elected for a third term in my home, in my community, is absolutely the greatest honour anyone could give me.”

