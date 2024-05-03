Conservative Lord Ben Houchen is re-elected as Tees Valley Mayor with reduced majority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His victory was confirmed just after midday on Friday following a count of votes at Thornaby Pavilion.

Lord Houchen, who is also chairman of the new Hartlepool Development Corporation, triumphed over Labour candidate Chris McEwan in second place and Liberal Democrat Simon Thorley in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his majority was slashed from 76,343 votes in 2021 to 18,789 votes.

Conservative party candidate Lord Ben Houchen with his wife Rachel Houchen and baby Hannah during a count of votes for the Tees Valley Mayoral election in the Thornaby Pavilion.

According to official figures, Lord Houchen, who will serve a third term in the role, polled 81,930 votes – 53.64% of the total – with Mr McEwan receiving 63,141 votes (41.34%) and Mr Thorley 7,679 votes (5.03%).

Turnout was 30.63%.

Lord Houchen said after his victory was confirmed: “I am absolutely humbled by everybody that voted for me, Teesside is a place where I was born where I grew up other than a very short sabbatical to Newcastle for four years and then I came straight back.

“It’s a place where I’m going to be for the rest of my life.

“And to be re-elected for a third term in my home, in my community, is absolutely the greatest honour anyone could give me.”