Left to right: Wes Streeting, Brenda Harrison and the Labour candidate for Tees Valley Mayor Chris McEwan in Hart Village.

Shadow Health Minister Wes Streeting hit the campaign trail to launch Labour’s local elections campaign by joining Hartlepool’s council group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison on doorsteps in Hart.

Mr Streeting said the party was optimistic about earning people’s trust ahead of the local elections on Thursday, May 2, and praised the “great team” of local councillors, candidates and parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash.

Labour lost out on winning control of Hartlepool Borough Council last year after losing one ward by just three votes.

Brenda Harrison talking with Wes Streeting at the York Road campaign HQ of Hartlepool parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Streeting said: "This town has, sure a proud history, but I really think it has a bright future as well.

"We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a Labour council, a Labour mayor and a Labour government working together to unlock that potential.”

He added: “We’re working hard for every vote in these local elections. We’ve got such a great team in Hartlepool now.

"Brenda and her team of councillors and candidates are devoted to this town.”

Labour's shadow health minister Wes Streeting (second right) with Tees Valley Mayor candidate Chris McEwan and party members in Hart village.

Cllr Harrison said feedback from voters on doorsteps was “very positive”, adding: “It’s about getting their trust and let them know we’ll do a good job, and with other people throughout the Tees Valley.”

Mr Streeting also described how losing the 2021 by-election to the Conservatives for the first time in decades was a “turning point” for Labour leader Keir Starmer and the party as a whole.

He said: “When the history of the Labour party is written of this period Hartlepool I think will be seen as the turning point.

"Because it was people in Hartlepool who delivered in the straight-talking way that we’re accustomed to the brutally honest feedback that Labour had lost touch.

"Keir Starmer not only took that on the chin, he took that message to the whole Labour Party and said ‘look we’ve got to change’.”

Mr Streeting said Jonathan Brash would be a “really strong voice” in Westminster.

He said the General Election, due later this year, is “a massive chance for people to vote for change”.