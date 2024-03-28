Wes Streeting says Labour have changed after losing Hartlepool by-election as he hits North-East campaign trail
Shadow Health Minister Wes Streeting hit the campaign trail to launch Labour’s local elections campaign by joining Hartlepool’s council group leader Councillor Brenda Harrison on doorsteps in Hart.
Mr Streeting said the party was optimistic about earning people’s trust ahead of the local elections on Thursday, May 2, and praised the “great team” of local councillors, candidates and parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash.
Labour lost out on winning control of Hartlepool Borough Council last year after losing one ward by just three votes.
Mr Streeting said: "This town has, sure a proud history, but I really think it has a bright future as well.
"We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a Labour council, a Labour mayor and a Labour government working together to unlock that potential.”
He added: “We’re working hard for every vote in these local elections. We’ve got such a great team in Hartlepool now.
"Brenda and her team of councillors and candidates are devoted to this town.”
Cllr Harrison said feedback from voters on doorsteps was “very positive”, adding: “It’s about getting their trust and let them know we’ll do a good job, and with other people throughout the Tees Valley.”
Mr Streeting also described how losing the 2021 by-election to the Conservatives for the first time in decades was a “turning point” for Labour leader Keir Starmer and the party as a whole.
He said: “When the history of the Labour party is written of this period Hartlepool I think will be seen as the turning point.
"Because it was people in Hartlepool who delivered in the straight-talking way that we’re accustomed to the brutally honest feedback that Labour had lost touch.
"Keir Starmer not only took that on the chin, he took that message to the whole Labour Party and said ‘look we’ve got to change’.”
Mr Streeting said Jonathan Brash would be a “really strong voice” in Westminster.
He said the General Election, due later this year, is “a massive chance for people to vote for change”.
He said a Labour government would focus on the cost of living crisis, childcare support and deliver more health appointments, including two million hospital appointments per year.