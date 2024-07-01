“We’ll do everything we can to lessen the burden on Hartlepool people.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading councillors in Hartlepool have taken action over controversial charges approved by the previous administration.

The Hartlepool Technology for Care Service, informally known as telecare, is used by almost 3,000 people to access support at home when needed 24/7 and has been provided free of charge.

Last November Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community based services committee agreed charges would be brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included basic and enhanced services costing £6 and £10 per week respectively, meaning fees could reach £520 a year, plus a one-off £46 installation fee.

Hartlepool borough councillor Gary Allen.

Labour councillors on the panel voted against the move and after success in May’s local elections vowed to look at taking action.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the adult and community based services committee, previously admitted it would be “very difficult from both a legal and financial perspective” to reverse the decision to implement charges.

However, after requesting officers look at what can be done, the Labour councillor said three steps have been agreed to support residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes deferring the date charges will be introduced from July 1 to October 1 to allow people more time to explore their options.

It has also been agreed a 50% discount will be introduced for the second person when two people using the service live in the same property.

Finally additional aid will be made available via the Hartlepool Support Hub and West View Advice and Resource Centre to potentially help with payments for services.

Cllr Allen said the original decision, which was approved after being voted for by four members of the Conservative and independent coalition, was “a disgrace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Now that we have taken office we are looking at all the options available to us within the legal and financial limitations we’ve inherited.

“We’ve looked to introduce discounts and paused implementation so that further options can be explored.

“We’ll do everything we can to lessen the burden on Hartlepool people.”

Conservative council chiefs in November argued similar services elsewhere in the region have been subject to charges for many years and the fees in Hartlepool are “significantly less” than many areas.

They added the impact of the charges would be “monitored” although they were “confident the service will continue to be very successful”.