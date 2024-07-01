Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New board members of a development corporation set up to supercharge investment in Hartlepool have been approved.

Hartlepool Development Corporation was established to regenerate the town centre, create thousands of jobs and cut red tape to boost inward investment.

New Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison has been appointed to the board to help deliver the corporation’s vision.

The new look board for Hartlepool and also Middlesbrough’s development corporations were approved by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority (TVCA) Cabinet at an AGM on Thursday, June 27.

New Hartlepool Borough Council leader Brenda Harrison after the local election count at The Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

The combined authority says the board members, who are unpaid, represent a mixture of influential and successful public and private sector representatives from diverse backgrounds and will be central to the corporations’ ambitious plans.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “I’d like to welcome all new members to our development corporation boards who will play a vital role in supercharging Teesworks and our towns.

"I’ve no doubt that their expertise and dedication will continue the success of these schemes, making them bigger and better."

Cllr Harrison was also welcomed at the meeting to the TVCA Cabinet following her appointment as council leader in May and takes on the role of deputy mayor, which is held by Cabinet members on an annual rotation.