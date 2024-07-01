Hartlepool council leader among new board members to drive regeneration across Tees Valley
Hartlepool Development Corporation was established to regenerate the town centre, create thousands of jobs and cut red tape to boost inward investment.
New Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison has been appointed to the board to help deliver the corporation’s vision.
The new look board for Hartlepool and also Middlesbrough’s development corporations were approved by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority (TVCA) Cabinet at an AGM on Thursday, June 27.
The combined authority says the board members, who are unpaid, represent a mixture of influential and successful public and private sector representatives from diverse backgrounds and will be central to the corporations’ ambitious plans.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “I’d like to welcome all new members to our development corporation boards who will play a vital role in supercharging Teesworks and our towns.
"I’ve no doubt that their expertise and dedication will continue the success of these schemes, making them bigger and better."
Cllr Harrison was also welcomed at the meeting to the TVCA Cabinet following her appointment as council leader in May and takes on the role of deputy mayor, which is held by Cabinet members on an annual rotation.
Proposals to increase the size of Middlesbrough and Hartlepool Development Corporation boards from a maximum of eight to 10 members, in addition to the Mayor and a member from each council, are also to be considered by each respective development corporation board shortly.
