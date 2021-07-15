Four more holiday homes are to be built at Abbey Hill Cottages, in Dalton Piercy.

Proposals went before Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee this week to increase the number of properties at Abbey Hill Cottages, in Dalton Piercy, to 14.

Submitted by Peter Reed, plans stated they want to provide four new four-bedroomed cottages to help accommodate more families at the site.

Councillors on Wednesday, July 14, comfortably voted to approve the proposals, with eight votes in favour and one abstention.

Cllr Sue Little, Seaton ward representative, speaking at the meeting, said: “I think this is an absolutely fantastic idea, I absolutely love it, it’s bringing money to our town.

“We’ve been through 16 months of hell. It’s a staycation. Families can go and not worry and just go there and have whatever they want.

“I take my hat off to these people for wanting to spend on this kind of investment, which is only going to be for the good of the town at the end of the day.”

Jane Tindall, senior council planning officer, had recommended the proposals for approval at the meeting, adding they “support the rural economy”.

The plans will also include a legal agreement securing £2,000 towards public rights of way improvements from the developer.

A planning statement, previously submitted on behalf of the applicant, stated the proposals will improve the rural tourist development and could bring “almost £350,000 per year into the local economy”