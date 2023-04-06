News you can trust since 1877
Action promised as number of arson attacks increases across Hartlepool

New figures reveal a rise in the number of arsons across Hartlepool.

By Nic Marko
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST

The statistics also show 86% of fires across the Cleveland Fire Brigade area are caused deliberately.

The issue was highlighted as one of a number of areas to work on in the brigade’s new service plan for 2023-24.

The plan looks at ensuring the organisation strives to provide “safer and stronger” communities, has a “proud, passionate, professional” workforce and has “efficient sustainable resources”.

The October 2022 scene of a suspected arson attack at the former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDThe October 2022 scene of a suspected arson attack at the former Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Ian Hayton, chief fire officer at the fire brigade, told Cleveland Fire Authority: “We have put additional actions in to move us on and actually put additional improvements in place.

“There are key priorities all around improving or extending our arrangements in relation to risk management, prevention and especially in terms of our approach to safer homes visits.

“There is the blight that is on our communities that is arson and we are at 86% of every single fire caused, is arson.”

According to the most recent data, there were 820 deliberate fires in Hartlepool between April and December 2022, a 26% rise on the 650 recorded the year prior.

Cleveland Police Chief Fire Officer Ian Hayton.Cleveland Police Chief Fire Officer Ian Hayton.
Overall figures for deliberate fires in the Cleveland brigade area during the period rose 27% from 3,201 to 4,068.

Key improvements as part of the service plan include developing and implementing an arson reduction strategy and working with police.

They also involve carrying out research with neighbouring authorities on why the North East experiences “significantly higher levels of arson” than other parts of the country.

Additionally, the brigade has an ongoing spring campaign focusing on reducing the number of deliberate fires and violence to staff incidents.

