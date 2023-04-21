Anger as Hartlepool councillors are overruled over future of ex-yacht club building
Councillors have expressed frustration after their decision to refuse proposals to demolish the old Hartlepool Yacht Club to provide a new nesting site for birds was overruled.
In June Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee voted by seven votes to four to refuse an application to demolish the former Ferry Road club and construct two artificial nesting structures for kittiwakes.
Councillors felt it could hamper economic development in the nearby port area along with increasing noise nuisance to residents and having a negative visual impact.
Yet it has been confirmed the national Planning Inspectorate has granted permission after allowing an appeal on behalf of the applicant, Orsted Hornsea Project Three.
Speaking at this month’s planning committee meeting, several councillors voiced their unhappiness at their decision reached after “a lot of debate” being overruled.
Councillor Mike Young, vice chair of the committee, said: “I think on this occasion we’ve been somewhat let down.
“I think it undermines the power that’s vested in us and the trust that’s vested in us by residents to make these decisions when they’re just overruled over what might be seen as a national outcome rather than a local outcome.”
Councillors Veronica Nicholson and Brian Cowie said there were more appropriate sites for the development.
Councillor Sue Little added: “I think it’s appalling, the residents are going to be absolutely driven berserk with the noise pollution alone, nevermind the faeces.”
The proposal aims to mitigate against the impact of the Hornsea Three offshore wind farm project off the Norfolk and Yorkshire coast may have on the birds, which are on the UK’s Red List for Birds of Conservation Concern.