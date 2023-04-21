Councillors felt it could hamper economic development in the nearby port area along with increasing noise nuisance to residents and having a negative visual impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet it has been confirmed the national Planning Inspectorate has granted permission after allowing an appeal on behalf of the applicant, Orsted Hornsea Project Three.

The site of the former Hartlepool Yacht Club, in Ferry Road. Picture by FRANK REID.

Speaking at this month’s planning committee meeting, several councillors voiced their unhappiness at their decision reached after “a lot of debate” being overruled.

Councillor Mike Young, vice chair of the committee, said: “I think on this occasion we’ve been somewhat let down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it undermines the power that’s vested in us and the trust that’s vested in us by residents to make these decisions when they’re just overruled over what might be seen as a national outcome rather than a local outcome.”

Councillors Veronica Nicholson and Brian Cowie said there were more appropriate sites for the development.

Councillor Sue Little added: “I think it’s appalling, the residents are going to be absolutely driven berserk with the noise pollution alone, nevermind the faeces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad