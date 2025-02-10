Bid to build dozens of new homes on farmland on the edge of Hartlepool at Elwick
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to construct the properties on land at North Farm, located off The Green, in Elwick.
The application from Lovell Homes would deliver two one bedroom flats, four two bed houses, 28 three bed properties, including six bungalows, and 12 four bed houses.
Eight of the properties would be available as “affordable housing.”
The site is currently agricultural land featuring fields on which the homes would be built.
It also includes a 19th Century farmhouse, which would be retained and renovated, and other farm and agricultural buildings, which would be demolished.
A design and access statement outlines how the proposals would aim to “integrate the new residential development within a rural, edge of village setting”.
It said: “The development creates an attractive and sustainable extension to Elwick village on a site allocated for housing by Hartlepool Borough Council, contributing towards meeting local housing need.
“The development forms a natural extension to the village without negatively affecting the unique conservation area around Elwick village green.”
It adds the application would offer “a welcome redevelopment of derelict farm buildings in poor repair, enhancing the frontage to Elwick Road”.
Vehicular access for the site would be just to the east of the existing access point to the farm, with 104 parking spaces provided as part of the development.
A decision is expected to be made by the council’s planning department in April.
To comment on the application, visit the local authority planning portal online and search reference number H/2024/0388.