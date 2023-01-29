Bid to build new home in car park of former historic pub near Hartlepool
Plans have been unveiled to build a home, summer house and shed on the grounds of a former pub car park.
The scheme proposes a three-bedroom home at the back of the former Ship Inn, in Wolviston, with solar panels on the roofs, a heat pump, landscaping and a widened entrance.
A detached summer house, garage and shed would also be built if Bryan and Elaine Bunn’s plans are approved by Stockton Borough Council.
The 0.67-hectare site near West Hartlepool Road, Wolviston Road and the A19 is in the Wolviston Conservation area and near grade II-listed buildings St Peter’s Church and the Wesleyan Chapel.
Developer agent JW Planning says the proposed home – built with red brick, stonework and a slate roof – will be “subservient” to the listed buildings.
In a heritage statement, Nicholson Nairn Architects add: “Overall, the proposal is well designed and will be built to a very high standard of quality. Careful design of the property will add value to the local area and will be more aesthetically pleasing to the village of Wolviston.
“Taking a neglected section of land with little historical value and seeking to bring this back into use to benefit the village as a great example of a property of its own period.”
The 19th-century Ship Inn closed in 2019.
Planning permission was given on appeal in November to convert the pub to a four-bedroom home with a first-floor balcony and detached garage.
Some villagers supported it, welcoming plans to breathe new life into the building, while others said it would harm the village’s character amid concerns about parking, traffic and the loss of a community hub.