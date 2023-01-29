Bid to build new home in car park of former historic pub near Hartlepool

The scheme proposes a three-bedroom home at the back of the former Ship Inn, in Wolviston, with solar panels on the roofs, a heat pump, landscaping and a widened entrance.

A detached summer house, garage and shed would also be built if Bryan and Elaine Bunn’s plans are approved by Stockton Borough Council.

The 0.67-hectare site near West Hartlepool Road, Wolviston Road and the A19 is in the Wolviston Conservation area and near grade II-listed buildings St Peter’s Church and the Wesleyan Chapel.

Developer agent JW Planning says the proposed home – built with red brick, stonework and a slate roof – will be “subservient” to the listed buildings.

In a heritage statement, Nicholson Nairn Architects add: “Overall, the proposal is well designed and will be built to a very high standard of quality. Careful design of the property will add value to the local area and will be more aesthetically pleasing to the village of Wolviston.

“Taking a neglected section of land with little historical value and seeking to bring this back into use to benefit the village as a great example of a property of its own period.”

The 19th-century Ship Inn closed in 2019.

Planning permission was given on appeal in November to convert the pub to a four-bedroom home with a first-floor balcony and detached garage.

