Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the current Glenesk Garage site off Stockton Road.

The outline application from Ian Wood would see all the existing buildings at the site knocked down and four dormer bungalows built on the land.

They would each have two bedrooms and be accessed off Yarm Close by a private drive, with each property having two parking spaces, including a garage.

The garage in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, could be replaced by four bungalows.

A planning statement from Stovell & Millwater consultants in support of the application says the scheme would benefit the area and offer no negative impact.

It said: “The proposed development would provide new bungalows in a sustainable location on brownfield land.

“The location of the development is considered appropriate in principle.

“There would be no effect on the character and appearance of the area, on the amenity of nearby occupiers, or on highway safety. “

Proposals also note the development would include “private amenity space” for residents to enjoy.

Council chiefs have previously outlined how there is an increasing demand for bungalows in the town, which they were seeking to tackle with their housing plans.

Proposals were approved earlier this year for a new 12 bungalow development in Wynyard Road targeted at over 55s and those needing extra support with disabilities.