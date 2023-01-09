Submitted by North Star Housing Group, plans stated the bungalows would be split evenly between supported and general needs clients.

For the proposed supported bungalows, two will be designed to wheelchair standards and four will be allocated to residents with a varying range of learning disabilities.

Twelve bungalows are to be built on the site of the former Wynyard House, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the proposals have been approved subject to final conditions being met.

It said: “The council’s planning policy section considers that the proposed development of bungalows satisfies the relevant policies of Hartlepool’s Local Plan and would positively contribute to an overall balanced housing stock.”

The approval is subject to the competition of a legal agreement securing almost £10,000 in planning contributions from the applicant going towards green infrastructure, sports facilities and ecological mitigation in Hartlepool.

A design and access statement from Edwards Architecture stated the scheme would “have a positive contribution to the area and its residents.”

It said: “The layout has been configured to provide a safe and pleasant environment for all of the residents.”

According to plans, the proposed six general needs bungalows would be designated for over 55s and will be designed accordingly to meet the needs of their occupants.