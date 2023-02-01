Bid to hold outdoor concerts attracting up to 5,000 people in Hartlepool

Seaton Reach could host entertainment activities such as live and recorded music, dance performances, plays and films.

The applicant behind the scheme, By The Sea Leisure, anticipates events, which would include a “maximum of 12 concert days a year” featuring live or pre-recorded music, could “attract audiences of up to 5,000 people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would also allow “late night refreshment” to be served until 11.30pm and the supply of alcohol until 11pm on event days.

The area of land where concerts could be held for up to 5,000 spectators.

The application is to go before the councillors on the licensing sub-committee next week.

Two council departments, however, the noise and environmental health commercial services teams, have already raised concerns.

Their questions centre on both the number of days the licence should authorise per year and various conditions they would want to be added in the event of any approval.

Meanwhile, By The Sea Leisure has already agreed a set of measures to be in place to satisfy Cleveland Police requirements.

The application states events would be held between 9am and 11.30pm while the area used would be securely fenced off during this time and monitored by “appropriate levels of competent security personnel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby residents would be informed in writing of details of any event “no later than 21 working days” prior, with a contact name and number provided to log any complaints.

The application will be heard and a decision made at the licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, February 8, at 10am.