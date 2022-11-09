Boost in bid to build dozens of new Hartlepool homes
A decisision is due to be made on plans for a new “high quality” 76 home development in Hartlepool on land “unused and in a poor state”.
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to build the two, three and four-bedroomed properties off Seaton Lane.
Applicant Port Homes says the plans feature “modern dwellings” ranging from “smaller starter homes to more family sized styles”.
The land is to the rear of an existing Port Homes development under construction at Seaton Meadows, approved in 2020, which features 55 homes split either side of Golden Meadows.
The application is to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, November 16, and is recommended for approval by officers.
A report from council planners states that, although the proposal would impact on biodiversity and be in conflict with some policies of Hartlepool’s Local Plan, overall it would benefit the area.
It said: “In view of the consideration of the economic, environmental and social benefits of the scheme as identified by the Council’s Planning Policy section, it is, on balance, considered that the development is acceptable.”
The approval would be subject to a legal agreement securing more than £120,000 from the developer to help mitigate impacts of the scheme and improve the area.
This includes financial contributions towards the council’s housing revenue account, footpaths, grass cutting, litter picks and maintenance.
A planning statement, drawn up by Planning House in support of the proposals, says the site will be a “high-quality design and visually attractive development”.
It said the land is currently “in a poor state” and hit by anti-social behaviour issues.