Applicant Port Homes says the plans feature “modern dwellings” ranging from “smaller starter homes to more family sized styles”.

The land is to the rear of an existing Port Homes development under construction at Seaton Meadows, approved in 2020, which features 55 homes split either side of Golden Meadows.

A bid to build dozens of new houses on land to the rear of Seaton Meadows has received a boost.

The application is to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, November 16, and is recommended for approval by officers.

A report from council planners states that, although the proposal would impact on biodiversity and be in conflict with some policies of Hartlepool’s Local Plan, overall it would benefit the area.

It said: “In view of the consideration of the economic, environmental and social benefits of the scheme as identified by the Council’s Planning Policy section, it is, on balance, considered that the development is acceptable.”

The approval would be subject to a legal agreement securing more than £120,000 from the developer to help mitigate impacts of the scheme and improve the area.

This includes financial contributions towards the council’s housing revenue account, footpaths, grass cutting, litter picks and maintenance.

A planning statement, drawn up by Planning House in support of the proposals, says the site will be a “high-quality design and visually attractive development”.