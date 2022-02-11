Boost in bid to build hundreds of new homes on ex-Hartlepool factory site
A bid to build hundreds of new homes within the grounds of a former factory have received a boost.
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to demolish all existing buildings on the former Ewart Parsons site, off Brenda Road, Hartlepool, and build 234 homes in its place.
The plans from Keepmoat Homes, Brenda Road Developments Limited and Brenda Road Holdings Limited state 84 of the homes would be offered as affordable housing.
These properties would be owned and managed by Hartlepool Borough Council.
The full proposals are now due to go before the council planning committee on Wednesday, February 16, for a decision.
A report from Jane Tindall, council senior planning officer, recommends they are approved.
She said: “It is considered that the principle of residential development is acceptable in this instance.
“The application is considered to be acceptable with respect to the relevant material planning considerations and is considered to be in accordance with the relevant policies of the adopted Hartlepool Local Plan.”
Ahead of the meeting, seven letters of objection have been submitted, raising concerns such as potential antisocial behaviour, the development negatively impacting the privacy of nearby properties and it disturbing bird habitats.
Two letters of support have also been submitted arguing the plans would be “positive for the town and a good use of land”.
A planning statement, submitted by Hedley Planning Services on behalf of the applicant, said: “We consider that the proposed development will make a significant and important contribution to the local housing needs in Hartlepool including a significant contribution to affordable housing.”