Boost in bid to build hundreds of new homes on ex-Hartlepool factory site

The plans from Keepmoat Homes, Brenda Road Developments Limited and Brenda Road Holdings Limited state 84 of the homes would be offered as affordable housing.

These properties would be owned and managed by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 230 homes are planned on the former Ewart Parsons factory land, off Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

The full proposals are now due to go before the council planning committee on Wednesday, February 16, for a decision.

A report from Jane Tindall, council senior planning officer, recommends they are approved.

She said: “It is considered that the principle of residential development is acceptable in this instance.

“The application is considered to be acceptable with respect to the relevant material planning considerations and is considered to be in accordance with the relevant policies of the adopted Hartlepool Local Plan.”

Ahead of the meeting, seven letters of objection have been submitted, raising concerns such as potential antisocial behaviour, the development negatively impacting the privacy of nearby properties and it disturbing bird habitats.

Two letters of support have also been submitted arguing the plans would be “positive for the town and a good use of land”.