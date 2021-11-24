Bid to build hundreds of new Hartlepool homes on former factory site

The 234-property development would include “significant contributions” towards affordable housing in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to demolish all existing buildings on the former Ewart Parsons site, off Brenda Road, and build the houses in its place.

The plans from Keepmoat Homes, Brenda Road Developments and Brenda Road Holdings state 84 of the homes would be offered as affordable housing.

A new housing scheme off Brenda Road is planned for the former Ewart Parsons factory land.

These would include 28 bungalows.

A planning statement, submitted by Hedley Planning Services on behalf of the applicants, outlines how they believe the proposals will benefit the area.

It said: “We consider that the proposed development will make a significant and important contribution to the local housing needs in Hartlepool including a significant contribution to affordable housing.

“The scale, layout and design of the proposed development is of the highest standard to ensure that the scheme will positively enhance the local area and will provide high quality homes.

Around 1,2000 homes are also planned in a separate development near the Fens estate known as the South West Extension. Picture by FRANK REID

“The proposed development is expected to have a negligible impact on existing transportation networks.”

The main access to the site would be via a new entrance point from Brenda Road while several pedestrian routes into the development would also be provided.

Alongside the 84 affordable homes, the development would offer 42 private four-bed properties, 96 three-bed properties and 12 two-bed properties.

According to planning documents, the last use of the existing buildings currently on the site include a gym, a car garage and a trailer and towbar centre.

The proposed site did form part of a previous wider proposal featuring a 70-bed residential home, 430 apartments, 80 houses, a community centre and more, approved on appeal in 2016.

A decision is expected to be made on the latest proposals in February 2022.

The scheme is one of a number of housing developments planned for Hartlepool.

Persimmon Homes is seeking planning permission from Hartlepool Borough Council to build around 1,200 homes on 240 acres of land between Brierton and the A689 behind the Fens estate.