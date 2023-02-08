Boost in bid to create £25m 'city centre' apartments and shops in middle of Hartlepool

Last year Hartlepool based private developer Advanced RS Developments confirmed it had submitted plans for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”.

The Orchard Court development, off Raby Road, would see the demolition of both the Willows building, previously the registry office and a drug support centre, and the former Engineers Social Club.

The proposals are to go before Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, February 15, for a decision to be made.

Advanced RS Developments has announced plans for a “£25million city centre living scheme delivering 98 stylish apartments and six retail units”.

A report from officers ahead of the meeting is recommending the development gets approved, subject to routine planning conditions being agreed, which include providing area maintenance.

It said: “It is, on balance, considered that the scheme would not result in such an adverse impact on the highway safety or result in an unsustainable form of development as to warrant a refusal of the application

“The efficient, high quality redevelopment of the existing disused, prominent and sustainable site would be welcomed as making an important contribution to the regeneration, attractiveness and vitality of the town centre.

“It is further considered that the proposal would not result in significant adverse impacts on the amenity or privacy of neighbouring land users.”

Another view of how the £25 homes and shops scheme would look.

It added this was despite the number of parking spaces being less than the minimum requirements of the Tees Valley Design Guide although the applicant noted alternate transport provisions are in place in the area.

Overall the development would offer six one-bed and 92 two-bed apartments across three buildings, with 43 parking bays and 38 cycle storage spaces available.

Bosses at Advanced RS Developments previously said the proposals would “create much needed jobs within the town and encourage economic growth”.

They added they had “already received enquiries for the 7,000sq ft of retail space from a selection of big brands”.

A design and access statement from Logic Architecture, on behalf of the applicant, said the proposals would see the full regeneration of the existing brownfield site to help improve the town centre.

Advanced RS Developments previously said work would be expected to be completed within 18 months and the historic Sir William Grey House will remain untouched.