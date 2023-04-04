News you can trust since 1877
Bungalows plan for Hartlepool land blighted by anti-social behaviour

Plans have been lodged for nine new bungalows to be built on vacant land which has "attracted anti-social behaviour" in recent times.

By Nic Marko
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the area of land at the junction of Miers Avenue and Arkley Crescent.

The site was previously home to a number of bungalows before they were demolished following issues with surface water flooding.

Proposals from applicant Home Group state the land has been left predominantly vacant since, excluding a period when it was used as a temporary construction compound, which completed work in 2018.

Bungalows could be built on this area of Hartlepool land.Bungalows could be built on this area of Hartlepool land.
Bungalows could be built on this area of Hartlepool land.
Now the housing association is looking to build nine one bedroom bungalows on the land, which would all be available at affordable rent rates.

A planning statement from P+HS Architects in support of the proposals says the development would help meet the need for bungalows in Hartlepool and improve the area.

It said: “After demolition the site was left vacant, suffering from a lack of maintenance and attracting anti-social behaviour.

“By developing brownfield land of low amenity value, it reduces the pressure to develop greenfield sites elsewhere of higher ecological value.

“The development will support the community by providing the supply of housing to meet the needs of present and future generations.”

It added the proposals would help sustain jobs in the construction sector and generate additional council tax revenue once complete.

Each bungalow would have its own private back garden and an allocated parking spot while a communal green area would be provided to create a “social space for the benefit of residents”.

A decision is expected to be made on the application later this month.

