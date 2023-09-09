News you can trust since 1877
Controversial plans to open HMO in Hartlepool's Grange Road are withdrawn

Plans for a new seven person house in multiple occupation (HMO) for "working professionals" which faced more than 15 objections from residents have been withdrawn.
By Nic Marko
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department earlier this year to convert 57 Grange Road into a seven bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Submitted by S Morris, the application stated the property would offer “low cost rental accommodation for working professionals” and help meet the “present and future needs of housing” in Hartlepool.

57 Grange Road, Hartlepool, was to be converted into a HMO.
Along with the seven bedrooms, if approved the site would have offered a shared kitchen, dining area, shower room, bathroom and a second WC space.

Yet the proposals were met with around 18 objections submitted by residents living nearby.

Concerns raised in the submissions included worries over noise, antisocial behaviour, parking issues and there already being “too many” HMOs in the surrounding area.

A response from Cleveland Police also stated the “change of use could result in further crime and antisocial behaviour in the locality”.

Council planners have now confirmed the application has been withdrawn by the applicant.

A spokesperson for planning agent Studio Charrette stated they withdrew the application because their client was “purchasing the property and the sale fell through” and “there were no other reasons for the withdrawal”.

A planning statement in support of the proposals had said the development would not result in any negative impact on the area and would have provided “high quality” housing which would have been “actively managed.”

