Cost of living: Extra council cash confirmed to help Hartlepool families with rising gas and electric bills

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs revealed they have been told to expect more than £1.4million extra in government funding in 2022-23 than initially budgeted.

Following the boost, proposals have suggested a planned £86,000 reduction in the council’s Local Welfare Support fund, which helps provide assistance to those in need, be paused for a year.

Councillor Shane Moore, the Independent Union council leader, has said the reinstated funding for 2022-23 will be used specifically to support residents most impacted by rising gas and electric costs.

Hartlepool Borough Council

He said: “We’re putting money back into it to help people.

“The additional money that we put back into it will be ring-fenced to assist people with the gas and electric issues that they will be facing this year.

“It is important, this year of all years, and if we can target that towards gas and electric, assistance with those bills, that will be even better.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore

Chris Little, council director of resources and development, noted previous spending plans for 2022-23 the council would have kept just £120,000 in its Local Welfare Support fund.

The new proposals will see £86,000 reinstated for one year to pay for gas and electric top-ups while inflation remains high, and be provided on a “means-tested basis to those in greatest need”.

Labour’s Cllr Amy Prince called on the council to write to ministers over the issue.

She said: “We all agree that we have got struggling people, it would just be good to get on record that we’re disappointed with it.”

