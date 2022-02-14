Councillors unanimously gave the go-ahead to increase the amount each household pays to fund fire and rescue services by 1.9% for 2022/23.

While the lion’s share of a household’s council tax bill goes to local council, separate portions, known as precepts, are also allocated to Cleveland Fire Authority and the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, which both set their own rates.

The 1.9% increase to the fire authority’s precept for 2022/23 equates to a £1.02 total annual increase for Band A properties, or £1.53 for Band D households.

Chris Little, treasurer at the fire authority, noted a “very positive” £809,000 increase in government funding for the coming financial year.

However, he stressed this does not address the £5.7million reduction in state funding funding between 2013/14 and 2021/22, meaning a council tax rise, expected to add £237,000 to authority funds, is also needed to make ends meet.

Speaking at last week’s meeting to agree spending plans for 2022/23, Mr Little said: “It’s obviously very difficult for everybody in the current financial climate we face, but from the authority’s perspective if we chose not to increase council tax, then we’d lose recurring income.

“The increase in government funding for 2022/23 is very positive, but that doesn’t reverse the reductions in the previous years.

“It feels like this is a turning point and a more stable position than we have had in the past.”

As well as replacing equipment, some of which has been in use for 15 years, the extra cash will cover rising inflation and national insurance costs.

Overall, properties in Band A will pay £54.57 in council tax to Cleveland Fire Authority in 2022/23, rising to £81.86 in Band D.

Cllr Tom Mawston, Middlesbrough Council’s representative, said: “Before I left the fire authority a few years ago every report was so negative. I think the questions were at one time could we even exist as Cleveland Fire Authority because things were so sharp.

“Compared to that, this is good news and it’s amazing.”

