Crunch meeting held over Hartlepool shop's bid to sell alcohol from 6am-11pm

An application to grant a new premises licence allowing Belle Vue News, at 16 Sydenham Road, in Hartlepool, to sell alcohol went before Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, January 26.

Submitted by Savior Paramesvaran, it would allow the store to sell alcohol to be consumed off-site from 6am until 11pm seven days a week.

The hearing heard complaints from both police and residents arguing there are already two stores selling alcohol in the street and that the granting of the application could lead to further anti-social behaviour issues.

Belle Vue News, at 16 Sydenham Road, in Hartlepool.

Janarthani Paramesvaran, speaking on behalf of her husband, said the move would allow them to offer more competition in the area and sell a wider range of products.

Mrs Paramesvaran already runs Belle Vue Wines convenience store at 2 Sydenham Road with her husband, which failed in a licensing bid to secure later hours to sell alcohol last week.

She said: “We have been running a business for the last six years without any concerns or complaints.

“We don’t want to sell that much alcohol.

“Currently we are inhibited, we are going to do lots of new things like household items, confectionery, soft drinks, we can bring something new.”

Paul Clark, solicitor representing Cleveland Police, said the application “seems to be based more on competition” than complying with licensing objectives in the area.

He said: “There is a large amount of crime in that local area that is around the vicinity of this parade of shops and there is a significant amount of violent crime there.

“Having more licensed premises wouldn’t decrease that, it would only increase that.

“Local residents feel uncomfortable and intimated and this is local residents who have lived in the area for decades. There is no need for this licence.”

He added there is nothing to stop them having 16 Sydenham Road as a non-licensed shop to sell all products other than alcohol, and having Belle Vue Wines, at number 2, as an off-licence.

Police said 75% of all crime in the Foggy Furze ward has been recorded within 500 metres of the shopping parade.

Three-hundred-and-fifty-three incidents of anti-social behaviour have been registered in the area in the past 12 months.

PC Clare Lawton, from Cleveland Police, raised concerns of the applicant displaying a “limited knowledge” of the licensing act and associated conditions, along with rates of crime in the area.

She added: “I think it’s fair to say Foggy Furze is a difficult ward to manage from a policing perspective due to the amount of crime and antisocial behaviour.

“I believe another alcohol selling premise in such a small area can only exacerbate the problems and issues that already exist.”

Three residents also spoke out against the move at the meeting, arguing the site would be better used as a venue offering something new to the area, while also raising concerns of gatherings of youths in the street.