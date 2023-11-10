A decision is set to be made by councillors on plans for up to 1,200 new homes on the outskirts of Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the large-scale development over 44 hectares of land north of the A689.

The outline application from Lichfields looks to provide up to 1,200 homes and associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure as part of the continued development of the Wynyard Park estate.

Yet 58 letters of objections have been submitted by residents over the proposals.

The large scale development will cover five areas of land totalling 61.4 hectares north of the A689, Wynyard Park, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

Concerns raised include there not being “enough infrastructure to support the number of houses being built” and worries around the loss of woodland and green space.

The application is to go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, November 15, for a decision to be made.

A report from local authority planners ahead of the meeting is recommending the Wynyard development is approved, subject to conditions.

It said: “Overall and on balance, it is considered that the proposal represents sustainable development.

“It would result in the development for housing of allocated housing sites, in accordance with the Hartlepool Local Plan.

“It provides the council with a steady pipeline of housing that will help maintain a 5-year supply in the medium to long term.”

Conditions, secured by a section 106 legal agreement, would include 18% on-site affordable housing and substantial developer financial contributions towards areas such as education, NHS provision, sports facilities and environmental measures.

A design and access statement in support of the application says the “considerate development has been designed as a direct response to the existing site constraints and opportunities” and will feature large areas of open green space.