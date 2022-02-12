D-day looms in Hartlepool restaurant's bid to open rooftop terrace

Last year The Open Jar at Seaton Reach, in Coronation Drive, Seaton Carew, lodged plans for the “stack” container in its garden to boost its outdoor catering.

Measuring 20 feet by 8 feet, it would serve food and drink from a hatch to customers and have a 15-seater rooftop terrace overlooking the sea.

A report from Stephanie Bell, council senior planning officer, is recommending councillors approve the proposals at a Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday, February 16.

An artist's impression of The Open Jar's Stack development.

However she recommends permission is only granted for three years initially to ensure the “stack” remains acceptable “primarily in terms of any visual impact” it would have in Seaton Carew, and to ensure there are no other issues.

In her report, she said: “It is considered necessary to limit the lifetime of the permission for the ‘stack’ structure.

“Given the siting, scale and choice of materials for the proposed ‘stack’ container, it is considered prudent to restrict the proposed container to a temporary period of three years.”

If councillors were to support the recommendations of the officer, it would mean the site would have permission to operate until February 16, 2025.

Joe Franks, proprietor of The Open Jar.

At that point the “stack” would either have to be removed and the land restored or a further planning application could be submitted in an attempt to gain longer term permission.

The Open Jar relocated to Seaton Carew from Hartlepool Marina around a year ago and leaseholder Joe Franks said the site is “absolutely flying”.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail in January, he said: “We just want to bring something a little bit different to our site and believe it will pull people to Seaton in general.

“There is so much potential down there.”

In total two objections have been submitted to the plans, including concerns it could result in further future proposals in the area, which could have a “detrimental effect on sea views.”