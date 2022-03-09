Last year Persimmon Homes once again pushed forward with proposals for the South West Extension development on 240 acres of land between Brierton and the A689 behind the Fens estate.

If approved, the site is expected to include 1,260 new homes, a restaurant, medical centre, shops and primary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land earmarked for house building known as South West Extension. Picture by FRANK REID

However council planning reports note obstacles “appear to have been overcome” and the applicant wishes to move forward, although a re-consultation has had to be held due to time elapsed since the scheme’s original approval.

The refreshed proposals will now go before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday (March 16) for a decision from councillors.

The latest consultation saw more than 50 objections lodged, raising concerns including potential traffic issues, the safety of proposed access points, loss of green spaces and a lack of demand.

Land earmarked for house building known as South West Extension. Picture by FRANK REID

Concerns have also come from Greatham and Dalton Piercy parish councils and the Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan Working Group.

However a report by local authority planners recommends the proposals are approved, subject to agreements around developer’s obligations being completed, claiming the application is “in general conformity” with the Hartlepool Local Plan and Rural Neighbourhood Plan.

It added: “It is considered that development with its generous provision of open space, “beckside” location and significant amenities represents a clear opportunity to create a distinctive sustainable development with a real sense of place to the benefits of the future residents .

“It will have wider benefits in terms of ecology, access to open space and amenities for residents in adjoining areas.”

The proposal is seeking full permission for the demolition of buildings and construction of 144 new homes in the Brierton area, as well as permission “in principle” for 1,116 properties and amenities on land between the A689 and Brierton Lane.

A planning statement from Persimmon Homes (Teesside) states: “The housing needs of the borough will be addressed by the proposals helping to provide a range and choice of new homes for local people.

“This will be complemented by a package of measures to improve local open space, ecology and education facilities.”

A message from the editor:

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.