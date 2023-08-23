Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards officers visited Lifestyle Express, known as Top Shop, in Jesmond Gardens, following anonymous complaints around illicit electronic cigarettes being sold.

The council says an officer was sold an Elux Legend 3500 during a test purchase attempt in May.

The product, which “cannot legally be sold in the UK”, was taken “from a concealed and out-of-sight place behind the counter”, according to documents.

Lifestyle Express, known as the Top Shop, in Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool. Pics via Google Maps.

The following month trading standard officers and Cleveland Police executed a search warrant at the shop and the flat above where “1,214 non-compliant devices were seized with an estimated total street value of £12,140”.

According to the licensing review application, the devices were seized “from out-of-sight spaces below the counter, on a staircase leading to the flat and from a room in the flat”.

A report from local authority officers added “it is further alleged the illegal vapes were being sold to children”.

A council licensing sub-committee meeting has now been scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, to review the store’s licence.

The application from trading standards officers states it is their “contention the illicit supply of these items casts significant doubt on the licence holder’s suitability to be licensed to sell alcohol.”

According to council reports, store boss Aniruth Sivalingham said the non-compliant electronic cigarettes “were on his premises by mistake” after being delivered inadvertently following an order for legal vapes.

He added the shop “stopped selling the devices” when he became aware of them.