A licensing hearing is to be held over plans for a new town centre convenience store after concerns around hours of alcohol sales.

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the currently empty property at 24-26 Avenue Road which would see “a brand new business venture” open at the site.

The licensing proposal seeks to allow a proposed new convenience store to sell alcohol between 6am and 2am each day, in line with their opening hours.

It would also include permission to serve late night refreshments, including hot food and drink, between 11pm and 2am.

The property subject to plans at 24-26 Avenue Road, Hartlepool. (Photo: Google Maps)

Submitted by Kulasingam Chandramohan, the application states his ambition is for the site “to be refurbished, with a big investment, to become a new, modern and professional general convenience store”.

However objections have been lodged by police and council public health and environmental protection teams.

A licensing sub-committee meeting has been scheduled for Monday, June 3, for a decision to be made.

A response from Clare Lawton, of Cleveland Police’s licensing support unit, states they have concerns the licence would “only exacerbate the alcohol related issues already suffered in Hartlepool and the local area”.

She added: “This premises is also in one of the main locations of Hartlepool’s night time economy and is in close proximity to several late night bars and clubs.”

Meanwhile an objection has been submitted by Zoe Craig, the council’s environmental health manager, who raised concerns over the proposed 2am closing time.

She said: “Keeping the convenience store open until 2am could encourage people to linger in the area longer than necessary, contributing to a prolonged presence of individuals on the streets during late hours.”

Craig Blundred, director of public health, highlighted how “greater availability of commercial alcohol is associated with increased alcohol use and related public health problems”.

He added: “Additionally, excessive alcohol consumption has a substantial impact on public health services.”

Three neighbouring properties also raised similar concerns over the proposals, fearing it could lead to increased antisocial behaviour.