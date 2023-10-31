'Despicable behaviour': Anger as tyres are dumped in spate of locations across Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reports have come from residents of numerous instances of tyres being dumped in the town throughout October and September, according to councillor Gordon Cranney, Seaton ward representative on Hartlepool Borough Council.
This has included 22 tyres being left on land near to St Aidan’s Church on October 22 and a similar number discarded on land between Sussex Street and Oxford Street the week prior.
Around 20 tyres have also been dumped near each of Borrowdale Street and Beachfield Drive.
Cllr Cranney said: “These dumps are on roads and blocking entrances and pose a risk to residents and emergency services.
“I am extremely disappointed with these brazen dumps of tyres. I have visited local businesses with cameras to try and find the culprits as soon as possible.
“It is my hope that once they are caught, they are dealt with swiftly and effectively to discourage such despicable behaviour.”
He said he is also aware of reports of further dumps at locations including Callander Road and Southburn Terrace.
Cllr Cranney added he has helped clear tyres at some of the sites and is continuing to work with businesses and the local authority to clear the areas and collect intelligence.
He continued: “We need everyone to help us keep our neighbourhoods free from fly-tipping and rubbish.”
Earlier this year a council meeting heard a multi-agency prevention group was tackling fly tipping, with blocking off access to hot spots, increased use of CCTV and awareness campaigns all used.
Residents can report fly-tipping at http://hartlepool.gov.uk/fly-tipping or by calling (01429) 523333.