D-Day looms in new Hartlepool petrol station's plan to sell alcohol 24 hours a day

A new date has been set for a licensing hearing over a bid from a planned new petrol station in Hartlepool to sell alcohol 24 hours a day.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:50 GMT
Hartlepool Borough Council licensing sub-committee had been due to make a decision in October over SRJ Convenience’s bid to sell alcohol 24 hours a day at its proposed new petrol station shop at 234 Stockton Road.

The company’s licensing application also seeks permission to allow it to serve “late night refreshment”, which includes hot food and drink, between 11pm-5am.

Yet the October 4 meeting was immediately adjourned as the applicant was unable to attend.

The now demolished Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REIDThe now demolished Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
The now demolished Hartlepool Car Valeting Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
It has now been confirmed the committee will meet again at 9am on Tuesday, November 7, to make a decision.

The council’s licensing team has raised concerns that the proposed hours for alcohol sales are not in line with the policy for Hartlepool.

The policy states that alcohol licences for before 9am or after 10pm in residential areas “will normally be refused”.

Cleveland Police have also raised concerns a 24/7 alcohol licence “runs the risk of increased noise and antisocial behaviour, which in turn may cause irritation to residents”.

The application stresses numerous measures will be adopted to ensure the petrol station complies with licensing objectives, including having “adequate levels” of trained staff.

It adds a thorough digital CCTV system will be in place at all times, along with a challenge 25 policy and incident book.

The site was previously home to a former car valet centre which has been demolished to make way for the “modern roadside services”.

