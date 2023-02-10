Dozens object over plans to turn former Hartlepool post office into funeral parlour

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the change of use of the former Greatham Post Office, at 4a Woodbine Terrace, which closed in 2019.

Applicant Leisha Hodgson, who has lived in the village since 2014, is looking to provide a funeral directors at the site with her husband Paul, which would include converting the existing garage into a mortuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hodgson said they have been in the funeral industry a “long time” and would run a “a very respectful and discreet business” allowing those who have passed away in Greatham to “be cared for by people who live in the village”.

Greatham's former Post Office could be transformed into a funeral parlour.

He added they also hope to help community events and schools through sponsorships and donations and would look to turn the land at the side of the property into a “memorial garden”.

However, more than 40 objections have already been submitted to the council planning department over the proposed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worries include the site not being the right location for a funeral directors due to its proximity to the village green, where events are held, along with potential parking concerns.

One resident’s objection said: “This is a totally unsuitable place for this business, it is on a road which does not need extra cars parking there.

“Also it is opposite the village green where the children play and families sit in the summer.”

Another said the site is “definitely not the best place for such a service” due to being on the “main route entering the picturesque village”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hodgson has reassured people that the deceased “would not be wheeled around outside” and would be “taken into the facility and placed in a respectful area”.

He added: “We are very passionate about our work and want to bring comfort to those who are grieving.

“We are not here to parade death in your face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the site would not be a “hive of activity” and funeral vehicles would only be there “as and when required”.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in April.