Dozens of new social houses could form part of 234-home Hartlepool estate

The council housing would be offered as part of the proposed 234 home development from Keepmoat Homes earmarked for the former Ewart Parsons, site off Brenda Road, subject to planning permission being granted.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s finance and policy committee approved the principle of the authority’s overall acquisition of 84 units across four tranches.

The first tranche, which was unanimously backed, will be made up of 18 homes.

Along with planning permission, the move is subject to Homes England funding being secured, which council officers said they were “confident” of, along with councillors backing each further tranche for acquisition.

Cllr Shane Moore, council leader, said: “I think this is a fantastic proposal coming forward.

“It absolutely goes with everything that we’ve been saying over the past few years about the council intervening and once again building our own housing stock to provide good quality homes and truly affordable homes for our residents.”

Councillors praised the numerous benefits the scheme could have, including helping to reduce anti-social behaviour on a site which is currently “waste land”.

Councillor Amy Prince said: "Reasonable three-bed properties are like gold dust.”

Cllr Jim Lindridge said: “It does meet the town residents’ needs, it’s affordable housing, we’re going to increase our council stock, which is important, and I’m pleased that it’s phased financially.”

Cllr Sue Little added: “The amount of anti-social behaviour that’s been happening in this area, fires and fly-tipping, I welcome this with open arms.”

Subject to approval, 28 of the homes would be delivered in year two, followed by 15 in year three and the final 23 in year four.

The homes would be made up of a combination of two bed bungalows and two and three bed houses.

Cllr Amy Prince added it is crucial the council look to take up more opportunities of offering three bed properties and bungalows moving forward.

She said: “I am absolutely in favour of social housing and especially as the council being a landlord.

