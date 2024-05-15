Empty Hartlepool garages to be bulldozed after attracting 'criminal activity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved to demolish a block of more than a dozen garages which are "attracting anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity".

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year for the demolition of a row of 14 garages on land off Walpole Road, near Marlowe Road.

The application, from Thirteen Housing Group, stated the structures “are in the main unoccupied and are attracting anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity to the area”.

It added the garages “are in poor condition and present a health and safety risk to the public”, while an asset appraisal deemed them “no longer economically viable”.

A report from council planners has now confirmed the demolition is “acceptable” and the proposals have been approved, paving the way for work to start.

The application states the site will be restored as a “community garden” area following demolition.