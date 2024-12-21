Extension plans at 'eyesore' Hartlepool house are rejected after concerns from residents

12 Stanhope Avenue, Hartlepool. Picture via Google Maps.

Plans for a new extension at an "eyesore" property have been rejected amid concerns it would be out of keeping with the area.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for a new three-storey extension at 12 Stanhope Avenue, Hartlepool, which is located within the Grange Conservation Area.

The application, from Javaid Hussain, aimed to provide an integrated garage, a garden room and “two bedrooms with en-suites to the upper two floors”.

It also included the demolition of the existing garage, replacing all windows to front, new windows to the rear and the installation of a uPVC front door.

The proposals were met with nine objections from residents, including concerns the property could be converted into a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

This was refuted by a representative of the applicant, who said the property would become a “beautiful spacious family home” while council planners stressed no change of use to a HMO was proposed.

Objectors also raised worries the development would exacerbate parking problems and be “out of keeping with the area”.

The application went before a recent meeting of the council’s planning committee, where it was refused by seven votes to two.

This was in line with recommendations from local authority officers, who noted the development would have “an unacceptable impact” on the property and surrounding area.

Council planning team leader Daniel James said: “It is considered that the proposed development would not sustain or enhance but rather cause harm to the special interest and significance of the Grange Conservation Area.

“It is considered that the proposed scheme by virtue of its overall design, scale, siting and use of finishing materials would constitute an unsympathetic form of development.”

Planning agent Jonathan Loughrey, speaking in support of the application, said they had tried to address the concerns raised..

He added: “It’s in a state of disrepair, it’s become a bit of an eyesore and this was prior to the purchase of it by the current applicant at auction.

“The proposal would give it a new lease of life as a beautiful spacious family home, and that is the only intention of the current owners.”

He stressed using the property as a HMO “is not or would never be” the plan and that Mr Hussain might now put the property “back on the market”.