The Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) was created earlier this year to transform the town by “driving investment and cutting red tape”.

Key council owned sites including Mill House Leisure Centre, the Civic Centre and the former magistrates court are proposed to be passed over to the HDC, subject to a consultation exercise and decision from the Secretary of State.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen is in charge of the new Hartlepool Development Corporation.

However, Labour councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council have called for an extraordinary meeting of the local authority to be held to “discuss and/or pass motions” in relation to the corporation.

The meeting will be held on Monday, July 3, at Hartlepool Civic Centre from 6pm.

Cllr Jonathan Brash, deputy leader of the Labour group on the council, said the party supports new investment and growth in Hartlepool.

But he said such opportunities “must operate in the best interests of the public”.

He added: “To ensure that happens requires openness, transparency and accountability. The public has a right to know what’s going on in our town.

“The Labour Group believes this council meeting is necessary to give elected members the opportunity to voice their concerns and explore potential solutions to safeguard the public interest with regard to the work of the Hartlepool Development Corporation.”