Fancy becoming a Hartlepool councillor? Here's how to take part in May's elections
Details have been outlined of how many seats will be up for grabs in the upcoming Hartlepool Borough Council elections and how members of the public can stand to be a councillor.
A total of 13 councillors will be elected in May’s Hartlepool local elections, with one being voted in for each of the area’s 12 wards, apart from Rural West where there will be two.
This is due to the death of Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes earlier this year after a long and brave fight against cancer.
Residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5, to vote across the borough.
Anyone wanting to stand can visit the Civic Centre, in Victoria Road, and request nomination papers.
The papers must then be delivered to the returning officer at the Civic Centre by 4pm on Tuesday, April 5, and shortly after a full list of candidates will be published.
Applications to register to vote must be made by midnight on Thursday, April 14, and can be done online at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
For those wanting to vote by postal ballot, applications or amendments must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 19, with the deadline for new applications to vote by proxy the same time seven days later.
Last year a whole council election was carried out in Hartlepool due to changes to the borough’s electoral boundaries.
However, this year the authority reverts back to its usual “elections by thirds” system.
Of the three people elected in each ward last year, the one who received the least votes is facing election again.
For election advice, contact the council’s electoral team on (01429) 523088.