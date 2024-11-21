Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved to install five “smart columns” featuring electronic display screens, street lighting and audio speakers.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year to install the 24ft-high structures between Hartlepool Railway Station and Hartlepool Marina.

Three will be located in Church Street at junctions with Station Approach, Victoria Terrace and Lynn Street, with the other two sited along Maritime Avenue at the junction with Victoria Terrace and opposite Mecca Bingo.

They come as part of a Department of Science Innovation and Technology smart infrastructure pilots programme being led locally by Tees Valley Combined Authority.

An artist's impression of how one of the smart columns will look.

The columns will incorporate double sided 55in electronic display screens, smart street lighting, traffic counters and audio speakers.

The screens will be controlled by Hartlepool Borough Council and are envisaged to be used to advertise local authority events, provide directions and show train and bus timetables.

Meanwhile, the speakers would provide council announcements during events and emergency broadcasts only, with the columns not intended to create day-to-day noise.

Concerns had been raised by Burn Valley councillor Corinne Male over the digital screens not being in keeping with the character of the Church Street Conservation Area.

Yet planning officers ruled harm is “outweighed by the public benefits which include enhanced digital connectivity, public safety, wayfinding and energy efficiency”.

The proposals were therefore approved at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Development Corporation planning board.

Speaking after the meeting, Tees Valley Mayor and board chair Ben Houchen said the technology is the “first of its kind anywhere in the north of England” and “will make a big difference to people by delivering better connectivity and improving the quality of local networks.”.