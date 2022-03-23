Five-figure cash boost for Hartlepool village hall

In 2017 Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee approved plans from Wynyard Homes to build 31 bungalows, known as the Highgate Meadows development, on land off Dalton Heights, Dalton Piercy.

Council officers, at the latest planning committee meeting, outlined how originally as part of that scheme “around £66,000” in developer contributions would go towards play equipment in the area, as specified by a section 106 legal agreement.

However the equipment has subsequently been provided by another source, which meant council officers had to hold talks to prevent having to return the funds to the developer.

Dalton Village Hall.

Legal representative Alex Strickland said: “Given that situation, the council would have been in the position whereby they’d have to send those funds back to the developer if it wasn’t used in accordance with the exact terms of the section 106 agreement.

“The developer has agreed that the funds can now be used for refurbishment of the village hall.”

The village hall originated during the Second World War and is managed by the Dalton Piercy Village Hall Association, a registered charity.

Cllr Shane Moore, the leader of the council, praised the work of members of the village hall association in ensuring the investment could be secured.

Ahead of the announcement at the meeting, Cllr Mike Young, chair of the planning committee, paid tribute to Councillor Brenda Loynes, who recently died, and the work she did in the area.