Four candidates confirmed for Hartlepool by-election contest

The Throston by-election will take place on Thursday, October 13, to fill the vacancy left by Amy Prince, who recently confirmed she had made the decision to stand down after taking up a new job with longer hours.

It has now been confirmed there will be four individuals contesting the by-election for the vacant seat on the council.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are Jaime Horton (independent), Barry Mckinstray (Liberal Democrat), Cameron James Sharp (Labour) and Jack Glenn Waterman (Conservative).

Vote counting at a previous Hartlepool Borough Council election.

Applications to register to vote must reach the electoral registration officer by midnight on Tuesday, September 27, and can be made online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.