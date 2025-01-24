Free parking and public Christmas trees saved in Hartlepool Borough Council budget rethink
Hartlepool Borough Council bosses had discussed £2.954million savings plans at the end of last year to help tackle a then estimated £13.144million deficit for 2025-26.
Yet councillors have agreed to amend budget proposals to reverse several of the planned cuts while also providing investment to support the “priorities of residents”.
Public Christmas trees installed at the Headland and Seaton Carew have been saved while car parking offers – such as on Sundays in the town centre and on Saturdays in December – have been reprieved.
It comes after council finance chiefs said their financial position has improved by around £6million compared following improved government funding.
It means the 2025-26 budget is also set to retain a £35,000 events pot - which could be used to fund the annual firework display - after it was previously proposed to remove the entire £75,000 kitty.
Funding has also been earmarked to reduce a potential allotment fee increase in the 2026-27 financial year.
The budget amendments from Labour councillors, proposed and agreed by majority vote at the latest meeting of finance and policy committee, also include £166,000 investment plans.
This would go towards a new mechanical street cleaner and crew, progressing a landlords licensing scheme and carrying out night time closures of borough public parks.
Further details about what time the parks would close have still to be confirmed.
The investment and reversing of the planned savings costs £271,000, which is to be funded from increased on-going business rate income and “headroom” in the National Insurance calculation.
However, a council tax rise of 4.99%, made up of a 2.99% increase in core council tax and 2% for the adult social care precept, remains part of the 2025-26 budget plans “in line with the Government assumptions.”
This would generate “additional ongoing revenue of £2.625million”.
Labour’s Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of the council, said the Government settlement was “very positive” the council would have to “consider the future” and cannot “sit back on our laurels”.
The budget proposals will go before full council on Thursday, February 20, for a final decision.
