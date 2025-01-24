Free parking and public Christmas trees saved in Hartlepool Borough Council budget rethink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Public Christmas trees and free parking hours have been saved in amended council budget proposals for the next financial year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet councillors have agreed to amend budget proposals to reverse several of the planned cuts while also providing investment to support the “priorities of residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public Christmas trees installed at the Headland and Seaton Carew have been saved while car parking offers – such as on Sundays in the town centre and on Saturdays in December – have been reprieved.

Seaton Carew's Christmas tree has been saved after its future was threatened as part of planned budget cuts.

It comes after council finance chiefs said their financial position has improved by around £6million compared following improved government funding.

It means the 2025-26 budget is also set to retain a £35,000 events pot - which could be used to fund the annual firework display - after it was previously proposed to remove the entire £75,000 kitty.

Funding has also been earmarked to reduce a potential allotment fee increase in the 2026-27 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget amendments from Labour councillors, proposed and agreed by majority vote at the latest meeting of finance and policy committee, also include £166,000 investment plans.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison said the authority cannot rest on its laurels.

This would go towards a new mechanical street cleaner and crew, progressing a landlords licensing scheme and carrying out night time closures of borough public parks.

Further details about what time the parks would close have still to be confirmed.

The investment and reversing of the planned savings costs £271,000, which is to be funded from increased on-going business rate income and “headroom” in the National Insurance calculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a council tax rise of 4.99%, made up of a 2.99% increase in core council tax and 2% for the adult social care precept, remains part of the 2025-26 budget plans “in line with the Government assumptions.”

This would generate “additional ongoing revenue of £2.625million”.

Labour’s Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of the council, said the Government settlement was “very positive” the council would have to “consider the future” and cannot “sit back on our laurels”.

The budget proposals will go before full council on Thursday, February 20, for a final decision.