Geek Retreat is hoping to move into the former Nuzuri beauty salon at 105 York Road.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to bring the property at 105 York Road back into use.

The application from representatives at Ghost Husky states they want to open a comic book store and gaming cafe.

The site would be part of the Geek Retreat franchise and sell merchandise including figures, posters, clothing, comics and trading cards.

Food and drink served would include items such as burgers, nachos, toasties and milkshakes.

A planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, argues the development would benefit residents and the surrounding area.

It said: “It will be a joint store selling pop culture merchandise as well collectables and trading card games.

The Geek Retreat franchise is aiming to move into Hartlepool town centre.

“The proposal will provide an excellent place for those members of the public who struggle with personal interactions or isolation of any sort to become part of a group and meet new people.

“The application site is surrounded by a wide variety of shops, offices and residential properties, who would all potentially benefit from the occupation of a vacant building in the area.”

The plans state the proposals would create three full-time jobs and the same number of part-time roles.

The store would also offer free to play board games and video games and host daily events such as comic book signings and trading card tournaments.

The York Road premises is currently vacant and most recently operated as a beauty salon called Nuzuri, and before that a tattoo studio.