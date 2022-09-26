Earlier this year Hartlepool Borough Council planning department approved proposals to bring the vacant 103a York Road back into use as a “drinking establishment.”

Concerns had been raised by the council’s children’s services department over the proposals due the potential “impact of the proposal on a nearby care facility for vulnerable young people”.

The first floor at 103a York Road, Hartlepool, is to be transformed into a new microbar. Picture by FRANK REID.

Applicant John Robertson, from The Hanging Monkey, has now submitted a licensing application to the council to attempt to secure permission to sell alcohol at the former estate agency.

If approved, the venue would be able to serve from 11am until 11.30pm for seven days a week.

The licensing application states the venue will be a micro bar “specialising in rum and cocktails”, adding steps will be taken to ensure public safety, the protection of children and to prevent crime, disorder and public nuisance

It states: “We will have strong management controls and effective training of all staff so they are aware of the premises licence and its requirements.

“There will be particular attention to no sale of alcohol to under age people, no drunk or disorderly behaviour on the premises and to prevent the use/sale of illegal drugs.”